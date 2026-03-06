EON Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR) Trading 28.5% Higher – What’s Next?

EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 28.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.6398. 196,290,351 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,246% from the average session volume of 5,865,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.4980.

EON Resources Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EON Resources

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EON Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of EON Resources by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 125,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 37,015 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of EON Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EON Resources by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 45,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of EON Resources by 574.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 165,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

About EON Resources

EON Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. It holds a 100% working interest in the property that consists of 343 wells producing oil and gas, as well as 207 injection wells covering an area of approximately 13,700 contiguous acres. The company was formerly known as HNR Acquisition Corp and changed its name atop EON Resources Inc in September 2024. EON Resources Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

