Enpro Inc. $NPO Stock Position Reduced by Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC decreased its stake in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 46.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in Enpro were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enpro during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Enpro by 98.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Enpro by 236.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Enpro news, EVP Robert Savage Mclean sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,909 shares in the company, valued at $8,299,747.50. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total value of $134,431.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,879.25. This represents a 9.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 9,660 shares of company stock worth $2,653,220 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Enpro in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enpro from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Enpro from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

Enpro Stock Down 2.2%

NPO opened at $256.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.64. Enpro Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.50 and a twelve month high of $286.35.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. Enpro had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $295.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Enpro has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Enpro Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Enpro Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Enpro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Enpro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

About Enpro

Enpro Group, Inc (NYSE: NPO) is a global industrial technology company specializing in engineered products designed to perform in critical and harsh environments. The company’s product portfolio spans proprietary bearing materials and surface enhancement technologies, high-performance sealing solutions, and fluid handling components. Enpro’s offerings are tailored for markets such as semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, energy, chemical processing, life sciences and general industrial applications.

Formed in December 2002 as a spin-off from the aerospace and defense supplier Goodrich Corporation, Enpro has grown through a combination of targeted acquisitions and focused organic investment in research and development.

