Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica (NYSE:EMBJ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.34%.The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter.

Here are the key takeaways from Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica’s conference call:

Get Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica alerts:

Embraer closed Q4 with a company-wide record backlog of $31.6 billion and a 1.7-to-1 book-to-bill for 2025, giving management strong visibility into multi-year revenue delivery.

Embraer closed Q4 with a company-wide and a 1.7-to-1 book-to-bill for 2025, giving management strong visibility into multi-year revenue delivery. All business units showed momentum — notably a record quarter in executive aviation (53 Business Jets) and strong commercial E2 orders across continents, plus defense wins (KC-390 orders/options) that broaden revenue streams.

All business units showed momentum — notably a record quarter in executive aviation (53 Business Jets) and strong commercial E2 orders across continents, plus defense wins (KC-390 orders/options) that broaden revenue streams. Financial position strengthened: adjusted EBITDA/FCF generation was solid (Q4 adjusted FCF $738 million), standalone net cash of $109 million , longer debt maturities and a lower average cost of debt improving balance-sheet flexibility.

Financial position strengthened: adjusted EBITDA/FCF generation was solid (Q4 adjusted FCF $738 million), standalone net cash of , longer debt maturities and a lower average cost of debt improving balance-sheet flexibility. Margins and earnings were pressured by U.S. import tariffs and one-time infrastructure costs (management says ~$80 million paid to date and ~$25M inventory carry), contributing to a Q4 EBIT margin decline and lower adjusted net income versus 2024.

Margins and earnings were pressured by U.S. import tariffs and one-time infrastructure costs (management says ~$80 million paid to date and ~$25M inventory carry), contributing to a Q4 EBIT margin decline and lower adjusted net income versus 2024. 2026 guidance targets growth (revenue $8.2–$8.5B, EBIT 8.7–9.3%, FCF ≥ $200M and delivery ranges) but management flagged conservative assumptions around tariffs and remaining supply‑chain bottlenecks, so outcomes depend on policy and execution.

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMBJ traded down $3.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.60. 1,127,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.18. Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

Institutional Trading of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMBJ. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 283.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 19,790 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 1,608.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica by 7.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica during the second quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica

(Get Free Report)

Embraer SA (NYSE:EMBJ), legally known as Embraer – Empresa Brasileira de Aeronáutica SA, is a global aerospace company headquartered in São José dos Campos, Brazil. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells commercial, executive, defence and agricultural aircraft. Embraer’s product portfolio includes the popular E-Jets family for regional and short-haul carriers, the advanced E2 series, a range of business jets under the Phenom, Legacy and Praetor brands, the A-29 Super Tucano military trainer and light attack aircraft, the C-390 Millennium multi-mission transport platform, and the Ipanema agricultural aircraft.

Embraer’s commercial aviation segment focuses on regional airlines and air taxi operators, offering aircraft that seat between 70 and 150 passengers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer-Empresa Brasileira de Aeronautica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.