El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on El Pollo Loco from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on El Pollo Loco from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, El Pollo Loco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ LOCO opened at $11.21 on Friday. El Pollo Loco has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $11.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $335.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in El Pollo Loco by 85.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,862 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ: LOCO) is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in Mexican-style fire-grilled chicken and complementary menu offerings. The company’s signature product is its marinated, flame-grilled chicken, which is prepared in an open-flame rotisserie and served in a variety of formats including tacos, burritos, bowls and salads. In addition to its core chicken offerings, El Pollo Loco menu items feature fresh-made salsas, guacamole, sides such as charro beans and fresh tortillas, as well as a selection of beverages and desserts.

Founded in 1975 in Guasave, Sinaloa, Mexico, by Juan Francisco Ochoa, the concept expanded into the United States in 1980 with its first U.S.

