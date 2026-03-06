Dynex Capital, Inc. $DX Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,513,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,318,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Dynex Capital worth $92,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DX. Algebris UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 69.2% during the third quarter. Algebris UK Ltd. now owns 1,669,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,500,000 after buying an additional 682,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynex Capital by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,870,000 after acquiring an additional 521,530 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,892,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynex Capital by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 373,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,438,000. 38.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DX. JonesTrading boosted their target price on shares of Dynex Capital from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Dynex Capital Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $13.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.97. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.26). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 59.80% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynex Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc is a mortgage real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in acquiring and managing mortgage-related assets. The company’s primary business involves investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency-backed pools issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored entities such as Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae, as well as selected non-agency RMBS. Dynex Capital seeks to generate net interest income by earning interest on its portfolio while employing leverage through secured repurchase agreements and other debt facilities.

In pursuing its investment objectives, Dynex Capital manages portfolio duration and interest rate exposures, with a focus on preserving capital and optimizing yield over the economic cycle.

