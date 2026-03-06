Douglas Linebarger Sells 5,518 Shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) insider Douglas Linebarger sold 5,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $93,254.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 216,233 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,337.70. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $16.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.77. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.11 and a 52 week high of $31.66. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Positive Sentiment: Alkami launched “Automated Stage Match” in its SDK Wizard to speed development and testing for financial-institution partners — a product improvement that can reduce implementation friction and help win or expand client deployments. PR Newswire

Reports show an odd/empty short-interest update (short interest reported as 0 shares with a days-to-cover of 0.0), which appears to be a data anomaly and provides no clear directional signal for the stock today. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares on March 2: CFO Cassandra Hudson sold 6,869 shares (~$116k at ~$16.90) and CAO Prerna Sachdeva sold 1,352 shares (~$22.8k). Another insider, Douglas Linebarger, also sold 5,518 shares. Insider selling at this scale can be seen as a negative catalyst or a signal of reduced insider conviction. CFO filing: SEC Form 4 (Hudson) · CAO sale: SEC Form 4 (Sachdeva)

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALKT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Alkami Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $38.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alkami Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth about $1,831,000. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,665,000. Algebris UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the third quarter worth $12,728,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Alkami Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,095,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 7.2% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,250,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,907,000 after purchasing an additional 151,895 shares in the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkami Technology, Inc is a provider of cloud-based digital banking and engagement solutions tailored for banks and credit unions. The company’s platform offers a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking features, including bill payment, peer-to-peer transfers, card management, streamlined account opening and real-time alerts, all designed to enhance the end-user experience and drive customer loyalty.

Built on a multi-tenant, software-as-a-service (SaaS) architecture hosted in the cloud, Alkami’s platform leverages modern APIs and a partner ecosystem to integrate third-party fintech applications and services.

