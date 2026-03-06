Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given New C$225.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$226.00 to C$225.00 in a report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOL. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dollarama from C$223.00 to C$235.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$198.00 to C$207.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$185.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dollarama from C$210.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$216.08.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dollarama

Dollarama Stock Performance

TSE DOL traded down C$3.64 during trading on Friday, reaching C$193.97. 264,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 656,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 415.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$195.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$192.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.15. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$147.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$209.96.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Dollarama had a return on equity of 99.41% and a net margin of 18.59%.The business had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 5.3295203 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc is a Canada-based company principally engaged in operating discount retail stores. The company provides a broad range of everyday consumer products, general merchandise, and seasonal items, with merchandise at low fixed price points. General merchandise and consumer products jointly account for the majority of the company’s product offerings. The company’s stores are throughout Canada, generally located in convenient locations, such as metropolitan areas, midsize cities, and small towns.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.