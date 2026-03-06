Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $289.03, but opened at $309.52. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $297.23, with a volume of 93,510 shares trading hands.
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 8.4%
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $271.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.84. The stock has a market cap of $727.91 million, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.45.
Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.9282 per share. This represents a $3.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st.
The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.
