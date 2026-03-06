Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP Shares Acquired by Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 957,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,167 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 9.1% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $36,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Integrity Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,462,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,123,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,208,000 after acquiring an additional 22,249 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 290,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 435,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $38.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $39.64.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

