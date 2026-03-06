dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $0.56 on Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00000839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded flat against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $8.64 million and approximately $147.97 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000133 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00012858 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00078216 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00005610 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000030 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 15,453,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,453,332 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 15,453,332.51134857 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.55917927 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

