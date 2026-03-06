Desjardins Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lumine Group (CVE:LMN) Stock

Lumine Group (CVE:LMN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.50% from the company’s previous close.
LMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lumine Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lumine Group from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.00.
Lumine Group Stock Up 3.6%
