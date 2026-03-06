Desjardins Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Lumine Group (CVE:LMN) Stock

Lumine Group (CVE:LMN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.50% from the company’s previous close.

LMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Lumine Group from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lumine Group from C$50.00 to C$42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.00.

Lumine Group Stock Up 3.6%

CVE LMN traded up C$0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$26.99. The company had a trading volume of 227,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,350. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.85. The stock has a market cap of C$6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98 and a beta of 0.88. Lumine Group has a twelve month low of C$17.77 and a twelve month high of C$55.00.

