DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Stock Price Down 7.5% – What’s Next?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 7.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.31 and last traded at $12.33. 662,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 4,911,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.33.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 4.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.97.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a positive return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.33%.

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 82,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $915,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 620.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 273.0% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 337.9% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company’s product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

