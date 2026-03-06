Dennis Howard Sells 10,108 Shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $956,216.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,462. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dennis Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Dennis Howard sold 27,903 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $2,651,343.06.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,027,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,538,132. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a one year low of $65.88 and a one year high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.46.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 21.97%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Total client assets rose to $12.2T in January (+18% Y/Y); core net new assets were $27.8B and new brokerage accounts grew ~10% — evidence of continued organic growth that supports fee income, deposits and cross‑sell potential. Read More.

Total client assets rose to $12.2T in January (+18% Y/Y); core net new assets were $27.8B and new brokerage accounts grew ~10% — evidence of continued organic growth that supports fee income, deposits and cross‑sell potential. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Schwab completed its acquisition of Forge Global (~$660M all‑cash), adding a private‑markets platform that broadens product set for retail, RIAs and UHNW clients — a strategic revenue diversification move that could lift fee revenue over time. Read More.

Schwab completed its acquisition of Forge Global (~$660M all‑cash), adding a private‑markets platform that broadens product set for retail, RIAs and UHNW clients — a strategic revenue diversification move that could lift fee revenue over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Dividend modestly increased (recent quarterly payout $0.32 vs prior $0.27) — supports yield-seeking investor interest and signals confidence in cash generation. Read More.

Dividend modestly increased (recent quarterly payout $0.32 vs prior $0.27) — supports yield-seeking investor interest and signals confidence in cash generation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street remains constructive: multiple price‑target upgrades and buy/overweight notes this quarter highlight expectations for stronger net interest income and earnings leverage as rates and deposit mix evolve. Read More.

Wall Street remains constructive: multiple price‑target upgrades and buy/overweight notes this quarter highlight expectations for stronger net interest income and earnings leverage as rates and deposit mix evolve. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab scheduled an Institutional Investor Day for May 14 — management will present strategy and outlook (could clarify guidance but is an informational event, not an immediate earnings driver). Read More.

Schwab scheduled an Institutional Investor Day for May 14 — management will present strategy and outlook (could clarify guidance but is an informational event, not an immediate earnings driver). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Regional expansion and office moves (e.g., South Florida) underline continued branch/talent investments; strategic but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Read More.

Regional expansion and office moves (e.g., South Florida) underline continued branch/talent investments; strategic but not an immediate earnings catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: recent filings show Paul V. Woolway sold shares (several transactions disclosed this week) — raises short‑term cautionary signals for some investors even if insiders often sell for personal/liquidity reasons. Read More.

Insider selling: recent filings show Paul V. Woolway sold shares (several transactions disclosed this week) — raises short‑term cautionary signals for some investors even if insiders often sell for personal/liquidity reasons. Read More. Negative Sentiment: AI disruption chatter and social‑media driven concerns have pressured Schwab recently (comments about AI tools threatening wealth management sent shares lower in recent sessions), amplifying volatility despite management saying it is actively adopting AI. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research set a $120.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2,112.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 181,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,587,000 after buying an additional 173,577 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,257 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 56,609 shares during the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth about $467,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

See Also

