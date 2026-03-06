Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta Sells 510,000 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total value of $74,883,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, March 6th, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 4,417 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $648,194.75.

On Monday, March 2nd, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 277,567 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $41,476,836.81.

On Monday, March 2nd, V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 222,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $33,616,450.42.

DELL traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $146.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,094,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,583,629. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $168.08. The firm has a market cap of $97.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.22.

Dell Technologies last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% in the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Citic Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.28.

Positive Sentiment: Record quarter and AI demand — Dell reported record revenue and earnings driven by robust AI server demand, raised its dividend and expanded its buyback program, and highlighted new AI-focused products and partnerships (positive catalysts for revenue, margins and capital returns). Dell Earnings Highlight AI Server Growth

Record quarter and AI demand — Dell reported record revenue and earnings driven by robust AI server demand, raised its dividend and expanded its buyback program, and highlighted new AI-focused products and partnerships (positive catalysts for revenue, margins and capital returns). Positive Sentiment: AI server backlog and ISG momentum — Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group posted record revenues with a large backlog (~$43B) and management projects roughly $50B in AI-related revenue for FY27, supporting forward revenue visibility. ISG Revenue Growth Strengthens

AI server backlog and ISG momentum — Dell’s Infrastructure Solutions Group posted record revenues with a large backlog (~$43B) and management projects roughly $50B in AI-related revenue for FY27, supporting forward revenue visibility. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and momentum coverage — Daiwa raised its price target to $170 and kept an outperform rating, while multiple outlets (Zacks, Yahoo, MarketBeat) highlight Dell as a momentum/value play after the beat and strong cash generation. These note higher upside and institutional support. Daiwa PT Raise

Analyst upgrades and momentum coverage — Daiwa raised its price target to $170 and kept an outperform rating, while multiple outlets (Zacks, Yahoo, MarketBeat) highlight Dell as a momentum/value play after the beat and strong cash generation. These note higher upside and institutional support. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/price momentum — Coverage points out a recent sharp share rally (strong weekly/monthly gains), prompting re‑assessments of valuation and whether upside is already priced in; this is informational but increases sensitivity to near-term data. Assessing Valuation After Surge

Valuation/price momentum — Coverage points out a recent sharp share rally (strong weekly/monthly gains), prompting re‑assessments of valuation and whether upside is already priced in; this is informational but increases sensitivity to near-term data. Neutral Sentiment: Industry positioning — Dell is featured in data-center/AI market reports as a leader alongside Broadcom and HPE, confirming strategic positioning but not changing near-term fundamentals by itself. Data Center Solutions Report

Industry positioning — Dell is featured in data-center/AI market reports as a leader alongside Broadcom and HPE, confirming strategic positioning but not changing near-term fundamentals by itself. Negative Sentiment: Insider/director selling — SEC filings show large director sales on March 2 (hundreds of thousands of shares sold), which can sap sentiment and trigger near-term selling pressure even when results are strong. SEC Filing – Director Sale

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

