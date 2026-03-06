Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.5214.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. William Blair raised shares of Definitive Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ DH opened at $1.22 on Friday. Definitive Healthcare has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $4.70. The company has a market cap of $172.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 564.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,716,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,191,000 after buying an additional 7,404,363 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 33,612 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Definitive Healthcare by 11.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after purchasing an additional 127,055 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 147,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 766,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. 98.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) is a leading provider of intelligence and analytics on healthcare providers, organizations and the professionals who treat patients. Through its cloud-based platform, the company aggregates data from multiple sources—including claims, government registries, commercial filings and proprietary research—to deliver a unified view of the healthcare landscape. Its solutions enable life sciences companies, healthcare providers, payers and consulting firms to identify market opportunities, optimize sales and marketing efforts, improve operational efficiency and support better patient outcomes.

The company’s flagship offering is a subscription-based data platform that features detailed profiles on physicians, hospitals, health systems and post-acute care facilities.

