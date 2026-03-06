Dee Ann Mcintyre Sells 4,250 Shares of United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stock

United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Dee Ann Mcintyre sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total transaction of $161,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 433,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,441,792.22. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dee Ann Mcintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Fire Group alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, Dee Ann Mcintyre sold 4,250 shares of United Fire Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $165,070.00.

United Fire Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $37.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39. United Fire Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $40.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Fire Group Increases Dividend

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. United Fire Group had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.52%.The business had revenue of $365.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.34 million. Analysts anticipate that United Fire Group, Inc will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from United Fire Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UFCS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of United Fire Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Fire Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JonesTrading lifted their price target on United Fire Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Read Our Latest Report on United Fire Group

Institutional Trading of United Fire Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,940,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the third quarter worth $777,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the second quarter valued at $371,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Fire Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. 62.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Fire Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Fire Group, Inc (NASDAQ: UFCS) is an insurance holding company based in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, that specializes in property and casualty coverage for commercial and personal lines. The company underwrites business through three primary segments: commercial, personal and specialty insurance. Within the commercial segment, United Fire Group offers tailored policies for small- and medium-sized enterprises, including general liability, commercial property and workers’ compensation. Its personal lines cover homeowners, auto, farm and umbrella policies.

United Fire Group distributes its products primarily through a national network of independent insurance agents and brokers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.