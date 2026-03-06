Decibel Cannabis (CVE:DB) Stock Price Down 9.5% – Should You Sell?

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) shares traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 124,845 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 324,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TD Securities set a C$0.10 price target on Decibel Cannabis and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.10.
Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls. In addition, the company engages in the cannabis retail business through operating operational retail locations in Saskatchewan, as well as an e-commerce cannabis platform throughout the Province of Saskatchewan; and operational retail locations in Alberta.
