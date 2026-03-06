Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.16 and last traded at $21.16, with a volume of 9412874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.14.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of -1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.95.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Day One Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 67.85%.The firm had revenue of $53.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.81 million. Equities analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 15,459 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $179,324.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 204,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,394.80. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Dubow sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $74,182.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 72,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,250.40. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 36,461 shares of company stock worth $422,948 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 44.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for oncology. The company employs a precision medicine approach, leveraging biomarker-driven strategies to identify patient populations most likely to respond to its investigational compounds. By concentrating on well-validated molecular drivers of cancer, Day One seeks to deliver first-in-class or best-in-class therapies with the potential for meaningful clinical benefit.

The company’s pipeline includes several small-molecule candidates in various stages of development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.