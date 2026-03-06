DA Davidson Begins Coverage on Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG)

Stock analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SG. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $5.00 to $5.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

SG opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13. The firm has a market cap of $680.63 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.93. Sweetgreen has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $27.15.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.11). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $155.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 1,428.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,923,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,306 shares during the period. Woodson Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Sweetgreen by 152.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,560,000 after buying an additional 3,625,000 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the second quarter valued at $32,122,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Sweetgreen by 366.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,647,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 240.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,692,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,222 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc is a fast-casual restaurant chain specializing in salads, grain bowls and warm bowls that emphasize fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Since its founding in 2007 by Jonathan Neman, Nicolas Jammet and Nathaniel Ru, Sweetgreen has focused on sustainable agriculture, working with regional farmers across the United States to provide seasonal produce and promote environmentally responsible sourcing practices. The company’s menu features a variety of plant-forward options, including custom-build salads, chef-curated bowls and limited-time offerings that reflect changing harvests.

Sweetgreen operates a technology-driven service model that combines in-store experiences with digital ordering through its mobile app and website.

