Critical Survey: Geltech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) versus LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) and Geltech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for LyondellBasell Industries and Geltech Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LyondellBasell Industries 4 17 2 0 1.91 Geltech Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.84%. Given LyondellBasell Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LyondellBasell Industries is more favorable than Geltech Solutions.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LyondellBasell Industries -2.46% 4.93% 1.60% Geltech Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and Geltech Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and Geltech Solutions”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LyondellBasell Industries $30.15 billion 0.72 -$738.00 million ($2.33) -28.91 Geltech Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Geltech Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LyondellBasell Industries.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.2% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.8% of Geltech Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats Geltech Solutions on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene, and polypropylene; and propylene oxide and derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, acetyls, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. In addition, the company produce and markets compounding and solutions including polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, engineered composites, colors and powders, and advanced polymers including catalloy and polybutene-1; and refines heavy, high-sulfur crude oil and other crude oils, as well as refined products, including gasoline and distillates. Further, it develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts; and serves food packaging, home furnishings, automotive components, and paints and coatings applications. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Geltech Solutions

(Get Free Report)

GelTech Solutions, Inc. is a product innovation company, which specializes in environmentally-friendly chemicals and products that reduce costs associated with fighting fire, protecting assets, water retention and improving ROI for its customers. Its product lines include chemicals and equipment designed for use in wildland and municipal fire management, as well as industrial, agriculture, commercial, and personal home applications. Its products include: FireIce, is a water soluble fire retardant used to protect structures, personal property and forest wildfires; Soil2O Dust Control is effective at controlling airborne particulate matter while substantially reducing water usage on traffic areas; and Soil2O Soil Cap, a product which is effective at controlling dust and erosion of non-traffic and storage areas. The company was founded by Michael Cordani, Joseph Ingarra and Peter Cordani on July 19, 2006 and is headquartered in Jupiter, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.