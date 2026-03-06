Critical Review: GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) vs. Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY)

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) and Mail Ru Group (OTCMKTS:MLRYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for GigaMedia and Mail Ru Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GigaMedia 1 0 0 0 1.00 Mail Ru Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk and Volatility

GigaMedia has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mail Ru Group has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GigaMedia $2.97 million 5.84 -$2.30 million ($0.11) -14.27 Mail Ru Group $1.59 billion N/A -$1.03 billion ($0.98) -0.92

This table compares GigaMedia and Mail Ru Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GigaMedia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mail Ru Group. GigaMedia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mail Ru Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of GigaMedia shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of GigaMedia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GigaMedia and Mail Ru Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GigaMedia -37.82% -3.25% -3.08% Mail Ru Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

GigaMedia beats Mail Ru Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GigaMedia

(Get Free Report)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company owns and operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games, as well as provides services such as player clubs, tournaments, avatars, friends and family messenger and online chatting systems, customer service, mobile platform, and customer platform. It also offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and other casual games. In addition, the company provides role-playing and sports games, such as Tales Runner, a multi-player online obstacle running game; Yume 100, a story-based game that targets female players; Akaseka, a female-oriented game; and Shinobi Master New Link, a male-oriented game. GigaMedia Limited was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

About Mail Ru Group

(Get Free Report)

VK International Public Joint-Stock Company operates as a technology company in Russia and internationally. It operates through Social Platforms and Media Content, EdTech, Technologies for Business, and Ecosystem Services and Other Business Lines segments. The company’s projects include social networks, games, education, goods and services, productivity, devices, media and entertainment, app stores, messengers, social services, and ecosystem services. It also provides marketing and advertising, communications and productivity, cloud data, analytics, authorization and registration, finances, HR, and social projects solutions for businesses; cloud platforms and data management, corporate communication services, tax monitoring platform, and other corporate software solutions; and business digitizing solutions, which range from online promotion to cloud services. It enables users to communicate, play, listen to music, watch, and create videos, and receive professional training and skills. The company was formerly known as VK Company Limited and changed its name to VK International Public Joint-Stock Company in August 2023. VK International Public Joint-Stock Company was founded in 1998 and is based in Kaliningrad, Russia.

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.