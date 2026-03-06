Covenant Logistics Group (NYSE:CVLG) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.43 and last traded at $30.32, with a volume of 52968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a report on Friday, January 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $666.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Covenant Logistics Group (NYSE:CVLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $295.37 million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Covenant Logistics Group

In related news, CEO David Ray Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $2,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,197,944 shares in the company, valued at $65,212,998.48. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 438,800 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,748. Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 90.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 43,816 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 179,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 110,810 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 27.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group provides a comprehensive suite of transportation and logistics services across North America. The company’s core offerings include less‐than‐truckload (LTL) and full truckload hauling, temperature‐controlled freight, intermodal transportation and freight brokerage. Covenant also delivers specialized solutions such as expedited “hot‐shot” deliveries, cross‐border shipping to Canada and Mexico, and dedicated contract carriage for time‐sensitive or high‐value shipments.

With a network of service centers, terminals and partner carriers strategically located throughout the United States, Covenant supports diverse industries including food and beverage, automotive, retail, energy and manufacturing.

