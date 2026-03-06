Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Piper Sandler

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CTRA. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Johnson Rice lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $31.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.38. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 38.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 32,537,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,387,000 after buying an additional 12,654,027 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,991,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 287.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,573,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy (NYSE: CTRA) is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company focused on the development, production and optimization of onshore hydrocarbon resources in the United States. The company’s operations center on the exploration, drilling, completion and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), with an emphasis on maximizing operational efficiency and capital discipline across its asset base.

Its business activities include identifying and developing resource-rich acreage, operating producing wells, managing reservoir performance and marketing produced hydrocarbons to a range of midstream and energy customers.

