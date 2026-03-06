Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Receives “Buy” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $1,115.00 target price on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,065.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,218.00 to $1,171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.34.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ:COST opened at $982.57 on Thursday. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $844.06 and a 1 year high of $1,067.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $959.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $935.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $436.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 2.96%.The company had revenue of $69.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, EVP Javier Polit sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $862.89, for a total value of $481,492.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,792,849.10. The trade was a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.26, for a total value of $838,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,169,907.28. This represents a 16.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 6,915 shares of company stock worth $6,317,097 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 49.3% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,780 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $874,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,640,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,356,271 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,920,107,000 after acquiring an additional 711,560 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,444 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Costco Wholesale

Here are the key news stories impacting Costco Wholesale this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 top‑ and bottom‑line beat: Costco reported $4.58 EPS vs. ~$4.51 consensus and revenue of $69.6B vs. ~$68.96B; sales rose ~9.2% YoY and comparable sales strengthened, supporting the underlying business momentum. Press Release

Q2 top‑ and bottom‑line beat: Costco reported $4.58 EPS vs. ~$4.51 consensus and revenue of $69.6B vs. ~$68.96B; sales rose ~9.2% YoY and comparable sales strengthened, supporting the underlying business momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy and set a $1,115 price target, and the Street shows a majority of buy/outperform ratings with a median ~$1,050 target — a positive backdrop for longer‑term sentiment. BTIG Coverage

Analyst support: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy and set a $1,115 price target, and the Street shows a majority of buy/outperform ratings with a median ~$1,050 target — a positive backdrop for longer‑term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Tariff refund messaging: CEO Ron Vachris said any tariff refunds would be passed back to members through lower prices/values — good for member goodwill but uncertain for near‑term margin or cash‑flow impact. Business Insider

Tariff refund messaging: CEO Ron Vachris said any tariff refunds would be passed back to members through lower prices/values — good for member goodwill but uncertain for near‑term margin or cash‑flow impact. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed analyst takeaways and materials: coverage and slide deck are available (company slide deck and call), giving investors more details to assess international strength and membership trends. Slide Deck

Mixed analyst takeaways and materials: coverage and slide deck are available (company slide deck and call), giving investors more details to assess international strength and membership trends. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and mixed prints: some outlets note shares slipped after the report and a third‑party data feed (Quiver) flagged misses versus other analyst models (slight EPS/revenue shortfalls vs. some estimates), which likely pressured sentiment. Quiver Quant

Market reaction and mixed prints: some outlets note shares slipped after the report and a third‑party data feed (Quiver) flagged misses versus other analyst models (slight EPS/revenue shortfalls vs. some estimates), which likely pressured sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and insider selling: Costco trades at a premium (high P/E), and recent filings/tallies show insider sales activity — both are weighty considerations for investors concerned about upside given stretched multiples. WSJ

Valuation and insider selling: Costco trades at a premium (high P/E), and recent filings/tallies show insider sales activity — both are weighty considerations for investors concerned about upside given stretched multiples. Negative Sentiment: Broader market/energy risks: an oil price jump tied to geopolitical risks (Strait of Hormuz concerns) is creating risk‑off pressure across retail names today, which can amplify a muted earnings reaction. Zacks

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation operates a global chain of membership-only warehouse clubs that sell a wide array of merchandise in bulk at discounted prices. The company’s product mix includes groceries, fresh and frozen food, household goods, electronics, apparel, and seasonal items, augmented by its prominent private-label brand, Kirkland Signature. Costco’s business model centers on annual membership fees and high-volume, low-margin sales, designed to drive repeat purchasing and strong customer loyalty among both consumers and small-business buyers.

Beyond merchandise, Costco provides a range of ancillary services that complement its warehouses, including gasoline stations, pharmacy and optical services, hearing aid centers, photo services, and travel and insurance products.

Featured Articles

