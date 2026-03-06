CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Strong Sell” Rating

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.77.

CoreWeave Stock Down 5.9%

Shares of CRWV opened at $74.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38. CoreWeave has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $187.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.46.

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 32,456 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $3,243,977.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,731,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,854,629.40. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $261,544.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,758,135.68. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,340,085 shares of company stock valued at $373,147,282.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.

CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.

