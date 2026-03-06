CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV) Upgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to “Strong Sell” Rating

CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Monday. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CoreWeave in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CoreWeave from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.77.
View Our Latest Analysis on CoreWeave
CoreWeave Stock Down 5.9%
CoreWeave (NASDAQ:CRWV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. CoreWeave had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 33.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Michael N. Intrator sold 32,456 shares of CoreWeave stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $3,243,977.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,731,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,854,629.40. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kristen J. Mcveety sold 2,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total transaction of $261,544.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 120,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,758,135.68. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,340,085 shares of company stock valued at $373,147,282.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoreWeave
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoreWeave by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in CoreWeave by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000.
Trending Headlines about CoreWeave
Here are the key news stories impacting CoreWeave this week:
- Positive Sentiment: CoreWeave announced a multi‑year deal to power Perplexity’s AI inference workloads, validating CoreWeave’s positioning in the high‑performance inference market and supporting long‑term revenue visibility. CoreWeave Just Landed a Deal That Signals Where AI Is Headed
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and deep‑dive pieces highlight CoreWeave’s very large backlog (~$66.8B reported) and rapid revenue growth, which provide multi‑year contracted demand that supports long‑term upside if execution and capital deployment are successful. CoreWeave Is Attractively Valued, But Execution Is Crucial
- Neutral Sentiment: Street reactions are mixed: some firms (e.g., Citigroup, Barclays, HC Wainwright) keep constructive views or reiterate coverage but differ on targets and conviction, producing diverging near‑term signals for the stock. Barclays Remain a Buy on CoreWeave (CRWV)
- Neutral Sentiment: Management presented at industry conferences (Morgan Stanley) and provided forward guidance and backlog metrics — useful for modeling, but investors remain split on the cadence of margin recovery and capex execution. CoreWeave Presents at Morgan Stanley TMT Conference (Transcript)
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities‑fraud class actions were filed and several plaintiff firms are soliciting lead‑plaintiff motions, increasing legal risk and potential future liabilities that tend to pressure the stock. Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Against CoreWeave
- Negative Sentiment: Q4 results and guidance shocked the market: CoreWeave reported a wider net loss (cited ~$452M) and an EPS miss, and management signaled very large 2026 capex needs — raising concerns about near‑term dilution, higher interest expense and execution risk. CoreWeave’s CapEx Shock Spooks The Market
- Negative Sentiment: Sanford C. Bernstein (coverage) set an underperform rating and low price target, and multiple law‑firm alerts amplified downside sentiment — both contributed to selling pressure by increasing short‑term bearish narratives. Bernstein Coverage / Analyst Note (Benzinga)
About CoreWeave
CoreWeave is a U.S.-based provider of GPU-accelerated cloud infrastructure designed to support compute-intensive workloads such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, visual effects rendering and other high-performance computing applications. The company supplies access to large fleets of modern GPUs and complementary infrastructure that enable customers to train and deploy large models, run inference at scale, and process graphics-heavy workloads with low latency and high throughput.
CoreWeave’s product offering includes on-demand and dedicated GPU instances, bare-metal servers, private clusters and managed services tailored for enterprise and developer use.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CoreWeave
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- BNZI stands out as a Zacks Buy. Earnings momentum and analyst upgrades align
- What happened in Cyprus could be coming here
- Elon Musk’s $1 Quadrillion AI IPO
- [How To] Invest Pre-IPO In SpaceX With $100!
Receive News & Ratings for CoreWeave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreWeave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.