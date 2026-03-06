Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Updates Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.580-4.660 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion.

COO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Mizuho set a $100.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cooper Companies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Cooper Companies stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $89.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.95.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical device company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 9.16%.Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.660 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maria Rivas acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.13 per share, for a total transaction of $82,130.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 11,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,010.33. The trade was a 9.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holly R. Sheffield acquired 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.75 per share, with a total value of $99,322.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 39,052 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,449. The trade was a 3.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,014 shares of company stock worth $1,304,416. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COO. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cooper Companies by 332.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,184,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $424,043,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,178 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,539,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,028,821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $494,123,000 after buying an additional 2,231,568 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 98.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,388,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $241,120,000 after buying an additional 1,683,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $135,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies, Inc (NASDAQ: COO) is a global medical device company headquartered in San Ramon, California. Founded in 1958, the company has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic development to become a major provider of vision care and women’s health products. Cooper Companies operates through two primary business segments—CooperVision and CooperSurgical—each serving specialized markets within the healthcare industry.

The CooperVision segment develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of soft contact lenses, as well as related accessories.

