CompX International Inc. (CIX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on March 24th

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

CompX International has raised its dividend by an average of 0.6%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

CompX International Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE CIX opened at $24.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. The company has a market cap of $298.71 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.07. CompX International has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $32.30.

CompX International Company Profile

CompX International Inc is a U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in security and specialty products for industrial, residential and marine markets. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company designs, engineers and assembles a broad range of hardware solutions that combine durable materials with precision components. Its product portfolio caters to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), distributors and retail outlets, positioning CompX as a key supplier across multiple end-use sectors.

The company’s Security Products segment offers mechanical and electronic locking solutions, door and cabinet hardware, and cam-action assemblies.

