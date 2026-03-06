Compass (NYSE:COMP) Stock Price Down 8.1% – What’s Next?

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.52 and last traded at $8.60. 11,854,746 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 23,686,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COMP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised Compass from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Compass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Compass Point set a $15.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.69 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. Equities research analysts expect that Compass, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott R. Wahlers sold 99,986 shares of Compass stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $1,202,831.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 250,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,378.19. This trade represents a 28.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Compass, Inc is a technology-driven real estate brokerage firm that provides a full suite of services for home buyers, sellers and renters. Utilizing a proprietary software platform, the company equips its network of licensed real estate agents with data analytics, marketing automation and client relationship tools designed to enhance efficiency and transaction transparency.

Founded in 2012 by Ori Allon and Robert Reffkin, Compass has grown from a single office in New York City to serve more than 300 markets across the United States.

