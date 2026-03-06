Comparing Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) and Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV)

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) and Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Grove Collaborative and Boyd Group Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 1 1 1 0 2.00 Boyd Group Services 0 1 4 0 2.80

Grove Collaborative currently has a consensus price target of $1.60, indicating a potential upside of 20.53%. Given Grove Collaborative’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Grove Collaborative is more favorable than Boyd Group Services.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative -12.59% N/A -30.45% Boyd Group Services 0.27% 2.70% 0.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Boyd Group Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

91.6% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Boyd Group Services shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Boyd Group Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative $180.81 million 0.30 -$27.42 million ($0.62) -2.14 Boyd Group Services $3.07 billion 1.11 $24.54 million $0.37 427.62

Boyd Group Services has higher revenue and earnings than Grove Collaborative. Grove Collaborative is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Boyd Group Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boyd Group Services has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Boyd Group Services beats Grove Collaborative on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States. In addition, the company operates a third-party administrator, Gerber National Claims Services that offers glass, emergency roadside, and first notice of loss services. It serves insurance companies and individual vehicle owners. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

