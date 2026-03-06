Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX Stake Raised by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,359 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 40.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Comfort Systems USA by 94.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $1,200.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,611.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,310.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,573.67.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $1,345.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 1.63. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.44 and a 12 month high of $1,500.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,193.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $976.48.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The construction company reported $9.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $2.62. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 11.23%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

More Comfort Systems USA News

Here are the key news stories impacting Comfort Systems USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company enters 2026 with a record $11.9 billion backlog and growing data‑center and modular building exposure, which management and analysts say improves revenue visibility and margin momentum for the year. Zacks: Backlog & Data Center Demand

Company enters 2026 with a record $11.9 billion backlog and growing data‑center and modular building exposure, which management and analysts say improves revenue visibility and margin momentum for the year. Positive Sentiment: Media/analyst coverage remains constructive — FIX appears on Zacks’ list of growth stock ideas and coverage pieces highlight bullish analyst views, which can support investor interest. Zacks: 5 Growth Stocks

Media/analyst coverage remains constructive — FIX appears on Zacks’ list of growth stock ideas and coverage pieces highlight bullish analyst views, which can support investor interest. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary on whether to buy, hold or sell is prominent in the headlines; these stories can drive short‑term flow but don’t change the company’s fundamentals immediately. Zacks: Wall Street Bulls

Analyst commentary on whether to buy, hold or sell is prominent in the headlines; these stories can drive short‑term flow but don’t change the company’s fundamentals immediately. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage questioning valuation after a ~311% one‑year surge highlights investor debate over whether upside is already priced in; this can increase volatility as traders reassess expectations. Yahoo: Is It Too Late?

Coverage questioning valuation after a ~311% one‑year surge highlights investor debate over whether upside is already priced in; this can increase volatility as traders reassess expectations. Negative Sentiment: Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares on Mar. 3 at about $1,369.74 (~$6.16M), trimming her stake roughly 20% — an SEC Form 4 was filed. Insider selling can be perceived as reduced insider conviction and may weigh on near‑term sentiment. SEC: Anderson Form 4

Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,500 shares on Mar. 3 at about $1,369.74 (~$6.16M), trimming her stake roughly 20% — an SEC Form 4 was filed. Insider selling can be perceived as reduced insider conviction and may weigh on near‑term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: SVP Terrence Reed sold a total of 1,787 shares across Feb. 24 and Mar. 3 (sales at ~$1,457 and ~$1,397 per share) for roughly $2.54M, reducing his holding materially; his Form 4 filings were also disclosed. Multiple insider sales from senior executives can add pressure on sentiment. SEC: Reed Form 4

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 9,365 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.12, for a total transaction of $13,608,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 171,523 shares in the company, valued at $249,243,501.76. The trade was a 5.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,443.32, for a total transaction of $3,608,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,471.12. This represents a 21.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 37,288 shares of company stock valued at $53,677,038 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

