Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Alesia Haas Sells 10,020 Shares

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) CFO Alesia Haas sold 10,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,434,200. This represents a 2.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

COIN traded down $8.46 on Friday, hitting $197.25. 11,470,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,821,248. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.36 and a fifty-two week high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 3.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.55%.The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 75 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. China Renaissance lowered their price objective on Coinbase Global from $301.50 to $223.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Coinbase Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $277.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $264.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, February 13th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.87.

Coinbase Global News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Positive Sentiment: High‑profile political support: CEO Brian Armstrong met privately with former President Trump, who publicly voiced backing for crypto-friendly legislation (the CLARITY Act). That endorsement helped spark a mid‑week rally in crypto prices and COIN shares. Article Title

High‑profile political support: CEO Brian Armstrong met privately with former President Trump, who publicly voiced backing for crypto-friendly legislation (the CLARITY Act). That endorsement helped spark a mid‑week rally in crypto prices and COIN shares. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst action: Goldman Sachs raised its COIN price target to $270 and kept a “buy” rating, giving institutional validation for upside if crypto volumes and regulation improve. Article Title

Bullish analyst action: Goldman Sachs raised its COIN price target to $270 and kept a “buy” rating, giving institutional validation for upside if crypto volumes and regulation improve. Positive Sentiment: Institutional product expansion: Coinbase Prime now offers CFTC‑regulated futures and unified cross‑margin trading via Coinbase Financial Markets (leveraging Deribit capabilities), which should deepen institutional flow and fee opportunity. Article Title

Institutional product expansion: Coinbase Prime now offers CFTC‑regulated futures and unified cross‑margin trading via Coinbase Financial Markets (leveraging Deribit capabilities), which should deepen institutional flow and fee opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Crypto market tailwinds: Bitcoin rallied (ETF inflows and a short squeeze dynamic), lifting crypto‑linked equities and potentially increasing Coinbase trading volumes and custody demand — a near‑term positive for revenue if sustained. Article Title

Crypto market tailwinds: Bitcoin rallied (ETF inflows and a short squeeze dynamic), lifting crypto‑linked equities and potentially increasing Coinbase trading volumes and custody demand — a near‑term positive for revenue if sustained. Negative Sentiment: New shareholder derivative lawsuit: A plaintiff filed a derivative suit naming CEO Brian Armstrong and other directors/executives (alleging oversight failures and disclosure issues). This raises potential legal costs, governance risk and investor uncertainty. Article Title

New shareholder derivative lawsuit: A plaintiff filed a derivative suit naming CEO Brian Armstrong and other directors/executives (alleging oversight failures and disclosure issues). This raises potential legal costs, governance risk and investor uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling / governance headlines: Coinbase CLO and other senior insiders sold shares ahead of or around the timing of legal actions; CFO Alesia Haas sold ~10,020 shares (filed with the SEC), which investors often view as a negative governance signal even when sales are routine. Article Title and Article Title

Insider selling / governance headlines: Coinbase CLO and other senior insiders sold shares ahead of or around the timing of legal actions; CFO Alesia Haas sold ~10,020 shares (filed with the SEC), which investors often view as a negative governance signal even when sales are routine. and Negative Sentiment: Regulatory uncertainty on stablecoins: Ongoing Senate fights over stablecoin yield rules have already pushed Coinbase to withdraw support for certain bill language. A stalled or unfavorable market‑structure bill could limit new product opportunities (e.g., high‑yield stablecoin programs). Article Title

Regulatory uncertainty on stablecoins: Ongoing Senate fights over stablecoin yield rules have already pushed Coinbase to withdraw support for certain bill language. A stalled or unfavorable market‑structure bill could limit new product opportunities (e.g., high‑yield stablecoin programs). Negative Sentiment: Recent fundamentals: Coinbase missed Q4 revenue and EPS estimates (revenue down y/y, EPS miss), a reminder that elevated crypto prices don’t immediately erase prior weakness in top‑line growth and analyst skepticism. (See company Q4 report and analyst commentary.)

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase’s product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

