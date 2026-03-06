Clunet Lewis Sells 3,800 Shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) Director Clunet Lewis sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $516,838.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,280.17. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:SUI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.05. 524,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,677. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $137.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.40 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 61.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Sun Communities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.030 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.240-1.320 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1,226.7% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sun Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.86.

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company’s portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

