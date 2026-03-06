Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Stock Price Up 12.2% – Here’s Why

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report) shares rose 12.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.90 and last traded at GBX 5.50. Approximately 320,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 232,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.90.

Clean Power Hydrogen Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £29.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05.

About Clean Power Hydrogen

(Get Free Report)

CPH2 plc is the holding company of Clean Power Hydrogen Group Limited which has almost a decade of dedicated research and product development experience. This experience has resulted in the creation of simple, safe and sustainable technology which is designed to deliver a modular solution to the hydrogen production market in a cost-effective, scalable, reliable and long-lasting manner. The Group’s strategic objective is to deliver the lowest LCOH in the market in relation to the production of green hydrogen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Power Hydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.