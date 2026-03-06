Citigroup Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $114.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $107.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EBAY. President Capital cut their price target on eBay from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on eBay from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of eBay from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.97.

eBay Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $91.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.18 and its 200 day moving average is $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. eBay has a 52-week low of $58.71 and a 52-week high of $101.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The e-commerce company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. eBay had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 18.30%.The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.530-1.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,920 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $157,248.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,597.40. This trade represents a 25.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 33,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $3,076,237.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,388.67. This represents a 87.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,593 shares of company stock worth $3,998,870. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

