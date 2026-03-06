Cimpress plc $CMPR Shares Sold by Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 53.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,830 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMPR. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 986 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the second quarter worth $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cimpress in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Cimpress during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Stock Performance

CMPR opened at $72.19 on Friday. Cimpress plc has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $82.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.21 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.64 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Cimpress from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cimpress has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Cimpress

Cimpress NV is a global leader in mass customization and web-to-print services, offering businesses and consumers an online platform to design, order and personalize printed marketing materials and promotional products. As the parent company of Vistaprint and a portfolio of regional print service providers, Cimpress leverages proprietary technology to connect millions of small- and medium-sized customers with a network of manufacturing facilities around the world. Its product range spans business cards, brochures, signage, labels, apparel, packaging and a variety of bespoke merchandise.

The company traces its roots to Vistaprint, founded in 1995 by Robert W.

