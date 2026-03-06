Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $83.86 and last traded at $83.95, with a volume of 612228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

Churchill Downs Stock Down 7.5%

The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.51.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $665.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.01 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 13.09%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,364.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,670.6% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a leading American entertainment and gaming company best known for operating the Churchill Downs racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky, home of the annual Kentucky Derby. Beyond its signature thoroughbred racing venue, the company manages a diversified portfolio of live racing facilities, casinos, and off-track betting operations. Its services encompass pari-mutuel wagering, historical horse racing machines, and online betting through its TwinSpires platform, reaching horse racing and sports betting enthusiasts nationwide.

In its live racing segment, Churchill Downs oversees a network of racetracks and racing festivals, offering year-round events in multiple states.

