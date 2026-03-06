Chimera Investment Corporation $CIM Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,443,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 289,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Chimera Investment worth $98,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Chimera Investment by 21.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,671,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,095,000 after purchasing an additional 297,709 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,523,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after buying an additional 103,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 73,634 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 916,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,717,000 after acquiring an additional 72,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CIM. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Chimera Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Chimera Investment from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chimera Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Chimera Investment stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Chimera Investment Corporation has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $72.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.77 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Corporation will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.0%. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 84.57%.

Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE: CIM) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage assets. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, whole loan residential mortgages and other mortgage-related assets. As a REIT, Chimera Investment aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through its focus on high-quality collateral and disciplined risk management.

The firm’s core business activities include identifying and acquiring portfolios of residential mortgage loans and securities from financial institutions and in the secondary market.

