Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $204.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on GTLS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GTLS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chart Industries

Chart Industries Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,614,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000.

NYSE:GTLS opened at $207.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.33. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $104.60 and a 52-week high of $208.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 797.11, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.73.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

(Get Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc (NYSE: GTLS) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered equipment for the storage, distribution and end-use of hydrocarbon and industrial gases. The company specializes in cryogenic systems and components, serving key markets such as energy, chemical processing, industrial gas, food and beverage, and medical gases. Chart’s product portfolio includes large-scale cryogenic storage tanks, vaporizers, heat exchangers and pump systems designed to maintain gases in liquid and gaseous states under extreme conditions.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Ball Ground, Georgia, Chart Industries has evolved through targeted acquisitions and organic growth to expand its technological capabilities and geographic reach.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.