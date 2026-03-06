Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Trading 6.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) were up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.41 and last traded at $27.41. Approximately 1,121,213 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,184,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.
Several research analysts have commented on CAPR shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. UBS Group set a $50.00 target price on Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 15th. B. Riley Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,561,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,936,000 after purchasing an additional 355,161 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,533,000. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $49,062,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,516,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,017,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,367,000 after acquiring an additional 55,766 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of cell and exosome-based therapeutics for cardiovascular and rare diseases. Headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, the company leverages proprietary cardiosphere-derived cell (CDC) technology to address conditions characterized by inflammation, fibrosis, and tissue degeneration. Since its founding, Capricor has advanced its lead candidate through multiple clinical trials and has built a pipeline that spans both cell therapy and extracellular vesicle (exosome) platforms.
The company’s leading product candidate, CAP-1002, comprises allogeneic CDCs and is being evaluated in indications such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and COVID-19-related heart injury.
