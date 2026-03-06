Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Trading Down 10.5% – Time to Sell?

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 10.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.47. 4,502 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 197,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Capcom Stock Up 0.7%

The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Capcom alerts:

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. Capcom had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 32.82%.The company had revenue of $221.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Capcom Co., Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capcom

Capcom Co, Ltd. is a Japanese video game developer and publisher headquartered in Osaka. Founded in 1979 by Kenzo Tsujimoto, the company has grown into a leading global entertainment brand, creating interactive software and associated licensing businesses. Capcom operates through a network of subsidiaries and distribution partners across North America, Europe and Asia, serving both console and PC markets as well as the expanding digital download sector.

The core of Capcom’s business lies in the development, publishing and licensing of video game titles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.