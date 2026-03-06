Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.50.

NYSE:CM opened at $100.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.88 and a 200 day moving average of $87.08. The company has a market capitalization of $92.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 300.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 119.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM), commonly known as CIBC, is a major Canadian financial institution headquartered in Toronto. Formed in 1961 through the merger of the Canadian Bank of Commerce and the Imperial Bank of Canada, CIBC is one of Canada’s largest banks and provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

CIBC’s activities span personal and business banking, wealth management, capital markets and corporate banking.

