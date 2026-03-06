Canaccord Genuity Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Stock Price

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 227.71% from the company’s current price.
COOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Traeger from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Traeger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Traeger from $1.50 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.80 price objective (down from $1.00) on shares of Traeger in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $1.66.
Traeger Stock Down 20.7%
Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $145.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.05 million. Traeger had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%. Analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Traeger
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COOK. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Traeger by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 8,933 shares during the period. Finally, Caz Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Traeger by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Caz Investments LP now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 46.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Traeger
Here are the key news stories impacting Traeger this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue beat analysts in Q4 — Traeger reported $145.4M in Q4 revenue versus consensus ~$135.1M, showing better-than-expected top-line demand for the quarter. Business Wire: Traeger Announces Q4 and FY2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Adjusted EBITDA improved year-over-year — adjusted EBITDA rose slightly to $19.4M from $18.4M, indicating some operating leverage despite sales and margin pressures. Business Wire: Traeger Announces Q4 and FY2025 Results
- Neutral Sentiment: B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and cut its price target to $0.80 (from $1.00) — a modest new target relative to current levels that signals limited near-term upside from that shop. Benzinga coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Media and call transcripts published — investors can read the Q4 earnings call transcript and highlights for management commentary and detail on the outlook. Yahoo Finance: Q4 2025 Highlights
- Neutral Sentiment: Consumer/brand exposure item — a recipe feature using a Traeger model ran in consumer media (MSN), which can be positive for brand awareness but is unlikely to move near-term stock price materially. MSN: Traeger recipe feature
- Negative Sentiment: EPS missed and net loss widened — Traeger posted $0.01 EPS (miss vs $0.02 consensus) and reported a $17.2M net loss versus $7.0M a year ago, pressuring investor confidence. Zacks: Q4 earnings miss
- Negative Sentiment: Forward revenue guidance materially below consensus — Traeger lowered Q1 2026 revenue guidance to $92.0M–$97.0M (consensus ~$136.3M) and FY2026 revenue guidance to $465M–$485M (consensus ~$534.2M), a primary driver of the stock decline as it signals meaningful near-term sales pressure. Traeger Q4 release / slide deck
- Negative Sentiment: Sell-side cuts and lower price targets — Piper Sandler cut its PT to $0.75 and Telsey lowered its PT to $1.00 and moved to “market perform,” amplifying downside sentiment and reducing analyst support. Benzinga: analyst notes
- Negative Sentiment: Category weakness concentrated in grills — grill revenues fell 22.3% in the quarter, highlighting product/seasonality challenges in Traeger’s core category that underpin the conservative guidance. Business Wire: Traeger Announces Q4 and FY2025 Results
Traeger Company Profile
Traeger, trading on the NYSE under the ticker COOK, is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of wood pellet grills and outdoor cooking appliances. The company’s core product lineup features a range of hardwood-pellet grills that combine wood-fired flavor with digital temperature control. Beyond grills, Traeger offers a suite of accessories—such as grill covers, smoking woods, meat probes and recipe rubs—as well as outdoor kitchen solutions designed to serve both consumer and light-commercial segments.
Founded in 1985 by Joe Traeger, the brand pioneered the wood-pellet grilling category.
