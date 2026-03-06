Calumet, Inc. $CLMT Stock Position Decreased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,644,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Calumet worth $84,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Two Seas Capital LP grew its holdings in Calumet by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 4,497,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,860,000 after buying an additional 1,631,098 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Calumet by 112.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,704,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,860,000 after buying an additional 901,933 shares in the last quarter. AYAL Capital Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,278,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Calumet by 18,512.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 183,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 182,902 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Calumet during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,088,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Calumet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Calumet from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Calumet in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Calumet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Calumet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Calumet in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calumet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Key Headlines Impacting Calumet

Here are the key news stories impacting Calumet this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright keeps a “Buy” rating and a $33 price target on CLMT, a level above the current price that supports upside expectations for investors. The firm continues to publish multi-year recovery forecasts despite near-term losses. HC Wainwright Research Coverage

HC Wainwright keeps a “Buy” rating and a $33 price target on CLMT, a level above the current price that supports upside expectations for investors. The firm continues to publish multi-year recovery forecasts despite near-term losses. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short-interest data shows 0 shares short and a 0.0 days-to-cover metric — likely a reporting anomaly. If accurate, negligible short interest removes a potential downside pressure, but the entry appears unreliable and should be viewed cautiously.

Reported short-interest data shows 0 shares short and a 0.0 days-to-cover metric — likely a reporting anomaly. If accurate, negligible short interest removes a potential downside pressure, but the entry appears unreliable and should be viewed cautiously. Neutral Sentiment: A FY2029 earnings forecast was published by HC Wainwright (reported on AmericanBankingNews), but the item provides a forward-looking projection without new operational details; useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst. FY2029 Forecast

A FY2029 earnings forecast was published by HC Wainwright (reported on AmericanBankingNews), but the item provides a forward-looking projection without new operational details; useful for modeling but not an immediate catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: A PR Newswire release highlights record sales for TRUFUEL®. If TRUFUEL is part of Calumet’s branded products mix, rising consumer/retail sales support longer-term revenue diversification; however, the release is a general industry/brand sales item rather than direct corporate financial guidance. TRUFUEL Record Sales

A PR Newswire release highlights record sales for TRUFUEL®. If TRUFUEL is part of Calumet’s branded products mix, rising consumer/retail sales support longer-term revenue diversification; however, the release is a general industry/brand sales item rather than direct corporate financial guidance. Negative Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target from $19 to $25 but maintained a “Hold” rating — their $25 target implies downside relative to the current trade level, signaling limited near-term upside from this shop and offering a mixed signal despite the higher target. TD Cowen Target Update

TD Cowen raised its price target from $19 to $25 but maintained a “Hold” rating — their $25 target implies downside relative to the current trade level, signaling limited near-term upside from this shop and offering a mixed signal despite the higher target. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright materially lowered near- and medium-term EPS forecasts (FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 revisions downward), trimming FY2026 to a larger loss and reducing FY2028 upside. Those cuts are a direct negative to valuation and short-term expectations despite the maintained Buy rating and $33 target. HC Wainwright EPS Revisions

Calumet Stock Up 3.3%

CLMT stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.66 and a beta of 1.18. Calumet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $30.52.

Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.24. The company had revenue of ($3,098.50) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Calumet, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

About Calumet

(Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) is an independent provider of high-value, essential product solutions derived from both petroleum and renewable feedstocks. The company operates an integrated network of manufacturing plants, blending terminals and storage facilities across North America, delivering customized products and technical services to industrial, automotive, consumer and agricultural end markets. By leveraging its scale and technical expertise, Calumet tailors supply chain and formulation solutions to meet stringent regulatory and performance requirements.

Calumet’s product portfolio includes specialty lubricants and base oils for high-performance applications; process oils and waxes for food-grade, cosmetic and packaging uses; industrial solvents and cleaning solutions; and fuel additives designed to optimize engine performance and emissions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.