Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 350 and last traded at GBX 350, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 400.

Caffyns Stock Down 12.5%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.37. The company has a market cap of £9.54 million, a PE ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 405.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 451.78.

About Caffyns

(Get Free Report)

Caffyns plc operates as a motor vehicle retailer in the south-east of the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of new and used cars; and sells tires, oil, parts, and accessories, as well as provides aftersales, maintenance, and other services. It provides products of various brands, such as Audi, CUPRA, Lotus, MG, SEAT, Skoda, Vauxhall, Volkswagen and Volvo. Caffyns plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Eastbourne, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caffyns Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caffyns and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.