Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.950-11.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.5 billion-$12.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.9 billion. Burlington Stores also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.600-1.750 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $350.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $331.00 price objective on Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.81.

NYSE:BURL opened at $321.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $302.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.83. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $212.92 and a 52-week high of $332.20.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.01%.The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.07 EPS. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Burlington reported adjusted EPS of $4.99 (above consensus) and ~ $3.64–3.65B in revenue, with revenue up ~11% y/y and a 4% comparable‑store sales gain; management highlighted margin expansion that helped drive 21% EPS growth. Burlington Stores, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings

Q4 beat — Burlington reported adjusted EPS of $4.99 (above consensus) and ~ $3.64–3.65B in revenue, with revenue up ~11% y/y and a 4% comparable‑store sales gain; management highlighted margin expansion that helped drive 21% EPS growth. Positive Sentiment: Upgraded FY outlook — Burlington raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $10.95–$11.45 (above Street consensus) and issued higher revenue guidance, signaling confidence in longer‑term profitability and store growth. Earnings Press Release / Transcript

Upgraded FY outlook — Burlington raised FY 2026 EPS guidance to $10.95–$11.45 (above Street consensus) and issued higher revenue guidance, signaling confidence in longer‑term profitability and store growth. Positive Sentiment: Operational strength — management said tariff pressures eased, new‑store growth is accelerating, and liquidity/repurchase activity remain supportive of expansion and shareholder returns. Analysts and commentators highlighted durable off‑price demand and improved SG&A leverage. Guidance & Tariff Commentary

Operational strength — management said tariff pressures eased, new‑store growth is accelerating, and liquidity/repurchase activity remain supportive of expansion and shareholder returns. Analysts and commentators highlighted durable off‑price demand and improved SG&A leverage. Positive Sentiment: Analyst reaction — at least one shop raised BURL’s price target following the results, reflecting improved visibility into FY earnings. Price Target Raised

Analyst reaction — at least one shop raised BURL’s price target following the results, reflecting improved visibility into FY earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Street commentary and analysis — several outlets flagged Burlington as a stable growth pick given margin gains, strong liquidity and a two‑year comp stack, useful context for longer‑term investors but less direct short‑term impact. Stable Growth Analysis

Street commentary and analysis — several outlets flagged Burlington as a stable growth pick given margin gains, strong liquidity and a two‑year comp stack, useful context for longer‑term investors but less direct short‑term impact. Negative Sentiment: Q1 guidance below Street — Burlington guided Q1 2026 EPS to $1.60–$1.75 versus a higher consensus (~$1.82), which is a near‑term headwind and likely drove some profit‑taking among short‑term traders. Guidance Details

Q1 guidance below Street — Burlington guided Q1 2026 EPS to $1.60–$1.75 versus a higher consensus (~$1.82), which is a near‑term headwind and likely drove some profit‑taking among short‑term traders. Negative Sentiment: Options flow caution — there was a large uptick in put buying (several thousand contracts), a signal some traders are hedging or taking downside bets following the mixed guidance. (Listed trading activity was reported in market summaries.)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,269,000 after acquiring an additional 653,718 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 595,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,143,000 after purchasing an additional 326,328 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 569.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 350,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,386,000 after purchasing an additional 298,566 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 68.0% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 555,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,430,000 after buying an additional 224,909 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,157,000 after buying an additional 203,220 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

