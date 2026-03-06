Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE Position Decreased by Impala Asset Management LLC

Impala Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,038 shares during the period. Buckle comprises approximately 9.5% of Impala Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Impala Asset Management LLC owned about 0.47% of Buckle worth $13,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Buckle by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,303,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,556 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,209,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,971,000 after buying an additional 87,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Buckle by 5.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,861,000 after buying an additional 47,751 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Buckle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 532,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Buckle by 376.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after buying an additional 228,260 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average is $55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.17. Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $61.69.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. Buckle’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

BKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Buckle in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Buckle in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Buckle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.

Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.

