BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.81% from the stock’s current price.

MSTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $185.00 price target on Strategy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Truist Financial set a $268.00 price objective on shares of Strategy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 price objective on Strategy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Strategy in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho set a $320.00 target price on shares of Strategy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.21.

Strategy stock opened at $139.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.60. Strategy has a fifty-two week low of $104.17 and a fifty-two week high of $457.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($42.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $46.02 by ($88.95). The firm had revenue of $122.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.42 million. Strategy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 806.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.03) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.88 per share, for a total transaction of $779,400.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,400. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.48 per share, with a total value of $99,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $358,128. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,012 shares of company stock worth $880,080. Company insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Strategy by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Strategy by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,062,886 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,656,356,000 after buying an additional 4,178,611 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Strategy by 373.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,790,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,340 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Strategy during the fourth quarter worth about $536,140,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Strategy by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,008,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803,277 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, Incorporated (NASDAQ: MSTR) is a global provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The company’s flagship platform offers business intelligence, data discovery, and advanced visualizations that enable organizations to analyze large volumes of data and deliver actionable insights. In addition to traditional on-premises deployments, Strategy provides a range of cloud-based services and managed offerings that allow customers to leverage the power of its analytics tools without managing complex infrastructure.

