BRP Inc. $DOOO Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in BRP were worth $83,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 905.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BRP during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BRP by 1,057.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000.

DOOO stock opened at $71.78 on Friday. BRP Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.49.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. BRP had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 67.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on BRP in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.40.

BRP Inc, operating under the brand name Bombardier Recreational Products, is a leader in designing, manufacturing and distributing recreational vehicles and propulsion systems for winter, on-road, off-road and water lifestyles. The company’s diversified portfolio includes snowmobiles, personal watercraft, all-terrain vehicles and roadsters, all powered by in-house Rotax engines. With a focus on innovation and performance, BRP has positioned itself at the forefront of the powersports industry.

At the heart of BRP’s product lineup are its flagship Ski-Doo snowmobiles and Sea-Doo personal watercraft, which serve both recreational and professional segments.

