Brokerages Set Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) PT at $59.10

Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Polaris to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings cut Polaris from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.12. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. Polaris has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $75.25.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Polaris had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 6.51%.The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.450 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Polaris will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.25%.

Insider Activity at Polaris

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 5,243 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $352,172.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 48,645 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,484.65. This trade represents a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 35,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.83, for a total transaction of $2,344,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,362 shares in the company, valued at $9,113,072.46. This trade represents a 20.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,419 shares of company stock worth $3,371,183. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Polaris

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Polaris by 15.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,137,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,554,000 after purchasing an additional 426,482 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 2,401,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,620,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,600,000 after buying an additional 528,300 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Polaris by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,929,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Polaris by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,450,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,328,000 after acquiring an additional 282,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company’s legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

