BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) Stock Price

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.63.

Shares of MRE traded down C$0.93 on Friday, reaching C$9.62. The stock had a trading volume of 304,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,678. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$6.12 and a twelve month high of C$11.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$700.22 million, a PE ratio of -18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$10.39 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.06.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter. Martinrea International had a negative net margin of 0.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of C$1.19 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.4988962 EPS for the current year.

Martinrea International Inc is a Canadian producer of steel and aluminium parts and fluid management systems. Its products are used primarily in the automotive sector by the majority of vehicle manufacturers. Martinrea manufactures aluminum engine blocks, specialized products, suspensions, chassis modules and components, and fluid management systems for fuel, power steering and brake fluids. The company also provides metal forming and welding solutions. The largest end market for Martinrea’s products is in North America.

